The impacts of supplemental unemployment money expiring

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers, listen up. The additional unemployment benefits by the CARES Act will expire July 31, but many of you will receive your final check this week.

“My calculations right now, it’s about $300 million a month, just in central Indiana is that extra benefit. And that money is being spent,” said Indiana University Kelley School of Business economist Kyle Anderson.

The money is being spent by those who have been left jobless due to COVID-19. The money has kept the economy afloat and helped 11% of those in central Indiana who are unemployed keep up with their bills and put food on the table.

Anderson says the other 89% are benefitting from that money, but that’s now coming to an end.

“If we cut that off we risk unemployment going higher, small businesses getting hit harder,” said Anderson.

Food banks are also getting hit harder as they prepare for the money to expire.

Midwest Food Bank has been operating out of a 16,000 sq. foot warehouse. But now they’re preparing to open an additional 16,000 sq. foot warehouse across the street to meet the increased demand. It’s something they expect to go on for the next few years.

“From the standpoint of the food bank, we’re already at record capacity levels. And for us to have another hit of another group of people, then you’re talking about foreclosures, bankruptcies, and the list could go on and on and on,” explained Midwest Food Bank President & CEO John Whitaker.

When the payments began, the demand barely tapered. Locally, Gleaners Food Bank says they’ve seen a bigger increase in Marion County as opposed to the other 20 counties they serve.

“The two most significant things that have led to more than doubling the lines, not just for us but food banks across the state, is the closing of schools, and the second is households that have lost one or more or even a partial income,” said Gleaners Food Bank President & CEO John Elliott.

The future remains unclear. But the need for help remains the same.

“How are we going to respond is really dependent upon how people help us respond,” said Whitaker.

There are still programs in place to assist those who are unemployed or underemployed through the state. But the qualifications are harsher than qualifications for federal funding.

“This isn’t just about supporting a few people who are out of work due to the virus right now, it’s really about supporting the whole economy,” said Anderson.