This has been the hottest week of the year for Indianapolis. The heat has prompted the issuance of heat advisories, watches and warnings and we’ve had high temperatures in the 90s for five of the past six days. That brings our seasonal total to 13, 90° days. We average 19, 90° days a year.

The good news is that the heatwave is almost over and our weather pattern will change this weekend. Ahead of a cold front, a cluster of storms is developing across southern Iowa and will dive southeastward and arrive in central Indiana through the overnight hours. These storms will be scattered in nature and a few stronger, gusty storms are possible.

Storms should clear out by daybreak Saturday and cooler air will slowly filter into the state. Tomorrow will remain very humid but the temperatures will be cooler with highs peaking in the mid 80s. Sunday is the better day of the weekend where you’ll notice a big change. A second cold front will move across the state Saturday night and bring cooler air. Expect sunny skies, lower humidity and temperatures to peak in the lower 80s on Sunday.

The cooler weather pattern will stay with us for a while. Another cold front will bring a slight chance for widely scattered storms on Tuesday. For Wednesday and Thursday, most of central Indiana will enjoy a taste of fall, with high temperatures in the 70s.

This has been a warm month and this has been the hottest week of the year so far.

A few gusty storms are possible Saturday before sunrise.

Saturday will warm and humid.

Sunday will be a sunny, less humid, cooler day.

Our weather will cooler and less humid for the next four days.