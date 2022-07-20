Wednesday was the 14th, 90° day of the summer, with all of these scorching days coming in the in the past 37 days, and more are on the way. The longest heatwave of the season has started and we’ll see a streak of days with highs in the 90s and the heat index near 100°, before the heat subsides.

A cold front will move across the state Wednesday night. Ahead of the front we’ll see a slight chance for an isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly over eastern Indiana. The front won’t bring much rain but it will bring in slightly less humid air for Thursday and Friday.

The heat ramps up this weekend with the hottest air of the season settling in. Expect dry weather through Saturday and a daily chance for scattered storms Sunday through Tuesday. As of this writing, computer models are indicating 1-2″ of rain during that time frame. We have a rainfall deficit approaching 5″ for the summer so far. The extreme dryness has pushed more than 30% of the corn and soybean crops into the fair category and our current soil moisture surplus stands a 5%, so we could really use more rain.

Be sure to follow heat safety tips to stay cool and hydrated this week.

Our streak of 90° days will continue through the weekend.

Be sure to double-check the backseat for kids and pets.

Moderate drought is affecting the growing season statewide.

Expect a daily chance for rain starting Sunday.