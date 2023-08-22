It will be another uncomfortably hot and humid day in central Indiana. We hit a high of 93° in Indianapolis on Monday. That makes for the hottest air of the year, so far. Before Monday, we had only hit 91° on two separate occasions this year. Yesterday made for the 10th 90-degree day of the year. By this time last year, we had double that amount, with 20 days in the 90s. On average, we see about 15 days in the 90s by this date and we’re going to make up some ground this week.

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be rising back into the low 90s. The humidity is a touch drier in parts of central Indiana, especially in our east and northeastern counties. This will lead to heat indices not quite as high as yesterday but it will still feel like it’s in the upper 90s and lower 100s in much of the area this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 AM Wednesday.

Once the Heat Advisory expires, it will be replaced with an Excessive Heat Warning and Watch across the state for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday. Heat Indices above 115° will be possible.

Three records are going to be challenged before we are done with the heat. The first being the record high temperature on Wednesday, the 23th. The record is set at 96° from back in 1936. We are currently forecasting to fall just short of that with a high of 94°. The second is the record high temperature for Thursday, the 24th. The current record stands at 98° from the same year. We are currently forecasting to meet the record at 98°. The third is the maximum low temperature for Saturday, the 26th. The current record stands at 75° and we are looking to be closer to 79°.

A couple of cold fronts will pass over the state Friday. The first, earlier in the day will lead to the chance of a few spotty to widely scattered showers. The second coming late Friday into Saturday will bring more impactful cooler air with it and send temperatures down to seasonal to below average temperatures for the weekend.