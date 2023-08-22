The heatwave continues across central Indiana. We hit a high of 93° in Indianapolis on Monday for the 10th, 90-degree day of the year. By this time last year, we had double that amount, with 20 days in the 90s. On average, we see about 16 days in the 90s by this date and we’re going to see more 90° heat this week. A “backdoor cold front” moved across the state from the east Tuesday afternoon and kept our temperatures from rising into the 90s. The respite from the intense heat and humidity will be brief as the heat will surge Wednesday and Thursday.

The Heat Advisory expires at 8am Wednesday and will be replaced with an Excessive Heat Watch and Warning across the state for the rest of Wednesday and Thursday. Heat Indices from 110° to 115° will be possible.

Three records are going to be challenged before we are done with the heat. The first being the record high temperature on Wednesday, the 23th. The record is set at 96° from back in 1936. We are currently forecasting to fall just short of that with a high of 94°. The second is the record high temperature for Thursday, the 24th. The current record stands at 98° from the same year. We are currently forecasting to fall just short of that with a high of 97°. The third is the maximum low temperature for Saturday, the 26th. The current record stands at 75° and we are currently forecasting to fall just short of that with a low of 74°.

A couple of cold fronts will pass over the state Friday. The first, earlier in the day will lead to the chance of a few spotty to widely scattered showers. The second coming late Friday into Saturday will bring cooler air with it and send temperatures down to seasonal temperatures for the weekend.

This has been a mild summer so far.

An Air Quality Alert continues for central Indiana tonight and may be extended through Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a sunny, hot, humid day.

Alerts for extreme heat continue through Thursday night.