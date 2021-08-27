Heat and humidity carry over into the weekend

After a very hot and humid again week, it’s very fitting to close out the week with another day in the 90s. Temperatures Friday afternoon will rise to the low 90s, but the high humidity will make it feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be around this afternoon and evening, but many miss out on the rain completely. However, with so many outdoor activities going on tonight, make sure to have the rain gear available in case you end up under some of this rain or thunderstorm activity. With all the available moisture in our atmosphere, those areas that do see thunderstorm development will have the potential to receive very heavy downpours.

We stay hot and humid through the weekend. Temperatures both days will be back in the low 90s. Isolated showers are possible on Saturday but Sunday is the day with better rain chances. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday morning through the evening.

Big changes will come next week. A cold front Tuesday will bring less humid conditions to the state by Wednesday. The remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Ida could impact us here in the Hoosier state. Something we will watch closely.