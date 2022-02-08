The future of public transit in Indianapolis is purple; IndyGo set to begin construction of new bus line

INDIANAPOLIS — What do 100 miles of new sidewalk, ADA compliant curbs, storm sewers, bus stops and the color purple all have in common?

IndyGo’s newest bus route – the Purple Line.

The long awaited Purple Line is nearly ready to board, in terms of construction at least, with ground slated to break three weeks from Tuesday. IndyGo says their projected two years long Purple Line project will begin no sooner than March 1st.

But before shovels meet dirt, IndyGo wants you to know what to expect, and what exactly will change – that’s why they’re giving you numerous chances to listen and be heard.

IndyGo is hosting a virtual open house, roundtable Tuesday evening Feb. 8, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Attendees can access the event by Zoom or Facebook Live. (Register here)

The future of public transit in Indianapolis – is purple. 🟣



Thanks to @IndyGoBus new Purple Line; construction is slated to begin in three weeks but there’s still time for you to learn about the project, and offer your input, before shovels meet dirt. @FOX59 & @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/cAOvNJVa7K — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) February 8, 2022

IndyGo will also host a series of in-person open houses to discuss the upcoming construction at the following dates, times and locations:

Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – New Direction Church – 5330 E 38th St.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 5 – 8 p.m. – New Direction Church – 5330 E 38th St.

Thursday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – CAFE Indy – 8902 E 38th St.

Thursday, Feb. 10 from 5 – 8 p.m. – CAFE Indy – 8902 E 38th St.

There will also be a pop-up style drive-thru event at the Indiana State Fair Grounds on February 17th where IndyGo will hand out free Blue Mind coffee, postcards and other giveaways.

“We are doing everything we can to get the public educated. To get them updated and to help them know what to look for, what to anticipate,” IndyGo spokeswoman Carrie Black said. “That first major closure where they’re gonna start turning dirt to literally lay the groundwork for the Purple Line will be on or after March the 1st – so that’s just a few weeks away! We want to make sure that the public is updated on what’s going to happen and when.”

Building this 15.2 mile transit route, connecting Indy to Lawrence with public transportation buses, and key infrastructure upgrades will be a massive undertaking. Some of those additions include: 10 miles of new sidewalks, ADA compliant curb ramps, new pavement, storm sewers, increased drainage and new bus stops.

The project, Black says, will change lives for nearly 60,000 Hoosiers living along the 38th Street corridor.

“This is a community that historically has been disenfranchised, that’s going to see huge upgrades in terms of their communities being more walkable,” Black said. “It’s going to give people an opportunity there to be able to get to work, to school, to doctors appointments, you name it… in a much faster way.”

The first closure in the two year project, will be along 38th Street, between Fall Creek Parkway and Keystone Avenue. It’s expected to last 130 days.

“The construction of the Purple Line, we really see this as a short term inconvenience for a long term benefit for the city of Indianapolis,” Black said.