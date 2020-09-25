The first weekend of Fall will feel like Summer and finally, rain is on the way

The calendar says fall but the weather seems confused. The last weekend of Summer felt like fall and the first weekend of Fall will feel like Summer. We’ll enjoy sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s Saturday. Expect a few more clouds on Sunday with a gusty southwesterly breeze with a high in the low 80s.

With only .04″ of rain in the rain gauge, this is currently the driest September on record. We have had 38 consecutive days without at least a tenth of an inch of rain, the longest stretch since we had a 47-day dry spell in 2012. Looking back to August 1, over that seven-week span, we have amassed a 3.59″ rainfall deficit.

A approaching cold front will bring a few showers Monday and Tuesday. Ahead of the front on Monday we’ll see highs in the 70s. Windy, wet cooler weather will be with for Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely early next week.

Fall-like weather will settle in next week, behind the front. Expect lows in the 40s and highs near 60 degrees.

We have gone more than a month with heavy rain.

Our rainfall deficit is growing.

So far this has been the driest September on record.

Nine counties across the state are under burn bans.

We’ll have a dry Saturday.

Clouds build Sunday afternoon.

Showers are likely Monday and Tuesday.