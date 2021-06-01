The first rainfall of June is on the way

After a mild, dry start to June the first rainfall of the month is on the way. Showers will develop overnight and continue through Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoons but severe storms are not expected. Up to an inch of rain is likely this week with heavier amounts south of I-70.

The rain ends Thursday night and sunshine will return Friday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and the dry, warm weather will stay through the weekend before more rain moves in early next week.

June Climatology

We gain seven minutes of daylight during June and the average high goes from 78 to 86 degrees. The thirty day outlook for June is calling for above average temperatures and near average precipitation. So far year Indianapolis has been with a precipitation deficit now approaching three inches. So any extra rainfall would be welcome.

Summer officially begins on June 20th and 11:32pm.

