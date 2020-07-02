The first heatwave of the Summer is here

With 2 days of 90-degree heat July is off to a hot start. For 4th of July weekend, hot, humid and mainly dry weather can be expected. The seven day forecast is calling for our streak of hot weather to continue. In the Summer of 2012 Indianapolis had a 17-day streak of highs temperatures of 90 or more. So long stretches of dangerous heat are common this time of year.

So far this year, we’ve seen 5, 90-degree days. On the average, we see 19 days of those scorching days during the warm weather seasons. Hoosiers can expect highs in the 90s with the heat index near 100 degrees each day through the end of next week.

Our chances for rain will be minimal through the weekend. Our next chance for widely scattered storms will not come until the middle of next week. In the meantime pace yourself and be safe in the heat.

