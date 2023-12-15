The final weekend of Fall is here and the mild start to December continued Friday with highs in the 50s. Indianapolis has now had eight days this month with highs above fifty degrees. The month has also been dry. We’ve only had .45″ of rain this month, almost an inch below average. While this has been a very dry year with an 8.52″ rainfall deficit, wet weekends have been common. We’ve had 26 weekends with precipitation and 21 completely dry weekends, and this will be a wet weekend.

Two areas of low pressure over the Great Plains will merge and move this way. Clouds will increase overnight and rain will spread across the state Saturday afternoon. It will be busy sports day in Indianapolis as Indiana State plays Ball State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse followed by Purdue vs. Arizona. If you are heading to the basketball games or the Colts/Steelers game at Lucas Oil Stadium, be prepared for rain.

The heaviest rain will fall Saturday night through Sunday morning and a few showers will linger through Sunday. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely this weekend. A cold front will move across the state Sunday night and bring in much colder air for next week.

The work week will start with high temperatures in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday with gusty winds. For Monday, rain and snow showers will be likely. Sunny skies will return for Tuesday. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s with sunny skies on Wednesday and cloudy skies on Thursday. Winter starts Thursday at 10:27pm.

This has been a dry year and Moderate Drought now covers almost all of central Indiana.

Rain will develop Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday night.

Clouds and a few sprinkles will linger through Sunday.

Temperatures will cool down early next week and Winter begins on Thursday.