So far November has been a mild month for central Indiana. In Indianapolis, temperatures have been 10 degrees above average. Now a new weather pattern has emerged. A strong cold front moved across the state Friday. The day started mild, with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph brought much cooler air and temperatures tumbled in the afternoon.

The colder air really settles in for the weekend. By Saturday morning, temperatures will fall below freezing across much of the state. The average date of first snow for central Indiana is November 19th. Expect rain and snow showers Saturday morning. A few locations could see light accumulations, up to an inch, on grassy and elevated surfaces.

The cold air isn’t going to leave us anytime soon. We’ll have a dry Sunday and Monday with highs near 40°. Highs for the rest of next week will only be in the 30s and 40s. We’ll have additional chances for rain and snow showers Tuesday through Thursday.

Light snow is likely Saturday morning.

Up to a half-inch of snow will be possible Saturday morning.

Expect a sunny, cold Sunday.

After mild start to November, much colder air will move in for the next four days.