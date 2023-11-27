Central Indiana has had some very unseasonal warmth this month. We have gad high temperatures above 50 degrees for 21 of the first 27 days off the month. One cold front brought our first snow of the season this weekend and much colder air moved in to start the work week. A second cold front moved across the state Monday afternoon, reinforcing the chill, so our temperatures which had been 2.4° above average this month, will be much cooler this week.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with high temperatures that will struggle to rise to the low 30s. Wind chill values in the afternoon will only be in the low 20s. A warmup begins Wednesday with winds shifting out of the southwest. Temperatures will be more seasonal with highs in the mid 40s and we will climb into the 50s Thursday afternoon.

With only .93″ of precipitation this month, this is the 7th driest November on record. Our next chance for rain comes late Thursday and will continue through Friday. We’ll have dry weather for the Big Ten Football Championship Game on Saturday and another chance for rain late Sunday. Up to an inch of much-needed rain is likely through Sunday before our precipitation changes to a rain/snow mix before ending Monday.

This has been a dry month and a dry season.

We’ll have sunny skies Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a windy, cold day.

This has been a mild month but this will be a much-cooler week.

We’ll have milder temperatures for the Big Ten Championship Game this weekend.