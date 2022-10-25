INDIANAPOLIS — CBS4 is proud to continue our partnership with The Christmas Experience to make the holiday season brighter for families in central Indiana.

The Christmas Experience began in 2010. That first year, they were able to serve 24 kids and their families. It’s grown by leaps and bounds since then. In 2021, The Christmas Experience helped 637 children and their families.

Just last year, The Christmas Experience gave out:

2068 toys

120 gift cards

432 pairs of shoes

402 coats

160 boxes of groceries

The Christmas Experience couldn’t help all the families they do without generous donations from you. If you’d like to learn more about The Christmas Experience, click here.

If you’d like to donate, click here. You can also text “CE22” to the number 53-555.