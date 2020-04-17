The changes you need to know about this year’s primary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There have been a lot of questions about how this year’s primary will be conducted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana voters were originally scheduled to vote in the primary on May 5, but the date was pushed back to June 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, voters can learn more about how primary day will be held and how you can make sure your voice is heard.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson indicated she will recommend in-person polls be an option for both early voting and on election day.

For the first time, every voter has the option to vote by mail in Indiana.

Keep in mind, if you’d like to use this voting method, you’ll need to request a ballot,

The state is also working to keep in-person polls open for eight days in the upcoming primary election.

Important dates to know about 2020 primary:

Deadline to register to vote: May 3rd

Deadline to request absentee ballot: May 21st

Early voting: May 26 – June 1st

New primary day: June 2nd

Lawson adds officials have applied for a nearly $8 million dollar federal loan to make sure polling places are clean, safe and secure come June.

“We are using that money to purchase masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, cleaning and disinfecting supplies for voting systems, electronic poll books and general services,” she said.

If you would like to join today’s meeting:

The public may join the meeting at 11:45 a.m.

To join the virtual meeting, click here.

Members of the public may also choose to call in at: 646-876-9923

The meeting ID is: 912 5602 4808