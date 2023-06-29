INDIANAPOLIS — Vehicle shopping for a teen usually comes down to finding the right mix of safety and affordability.

Sadly, teen driving deaths have followed the national trend of increasing by 11% in the last couple of years.

Fortunately, you don’t have to embark on this car-shopping journey without guidance. The folks at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have compiled a list of 46 used and 16 new vehicles that meet their standards. The reviews and recommendations are based on extensive vehicle testing.

The best-used vehicles on the list fall in the price range of about $8000 and $20,000:

Mazda 3 – $9,100

Subaru Legacy – $7,800

Toyota Avalon – $14,600

Volvo XC60 – $9,600

The best new vehicles fall between $23,000 and $40,000:

Mazda 3 – $23.000

Subaru Legacy – $25,100

Honda HR-V – $24,400

Subaru Ascent – $34,600

According to the IIHS, both groups have a combination of these safety factors:

Standard electronic stability control

Above-average reliability, based on Consumer Reports (CR) member survey, for the majority of the years listed

Average or better scores from CR’s emergency handling test

Dry braking distances of less than 145 feet from 60 mph in CR’s brake test

Good ratings in four IIHS crashworthiness tests — original moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength, and head restraints

Four or five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (if rated)

When you review the full list of vehicles, you won’t find any sports cars or anything with a lot of horsepower. You also won’t find any vehicles that are too big or too small. Anything under 2700 pounds isn’t considered safe enough in a crash. And while you might think “bigger is safer,” large SUVs can be difficult for some young drivers to handle, and they need more braking distance.

If you’re in the market for a new vehicle, for a young driver, this list could provide some solid guidance, including why each vehicle was chosen for the list.