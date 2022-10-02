INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!

Monday at a glance

Lots of sun on the way

Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday.

Windy conditions

It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts around 30 mph. Monday will be much less windy.

Low humidity

We have a very dry airmass overhead. Dewpoint temperatures stay below 40 degrees, so the air will be dry and comfy! Humidity will not be an issue whatsoever.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast