INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!
Monday at a glance
Lots of sun on the way
Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday.
Windy conditions
It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts around 30 mph. Monday will be much less windy.
Low humidity
We have a very dry airmass overhead. Dewpoint temperatures stay below 40 degrees, so the air will be dry and comfy! Humidity will not be an issue whatsoever.