It’s the best day of the week. We’ll have a lot of sunshine around and temperatures will turn milder. You’ll still need a jacket through the early afternoon as temperatures by the lunch hour will have only risen to the lower 50s. By the late afternoon, high temperatures will peak near 60°. That will be warmer than Tuesday’s high of 58°, but we will still be running quite a bit below average. Our average for the date is 68°.

With the extra sunshine our UV Index is higher today. Sunburn can occur within 25 minutes.

Rain returns Thursday afternoon. Showers will be coming in from the south by the late afternoon tomorrow. These will continue into Friday with a few non-severe thunderstorms possible. This system will be pulling away Friday afternoon, leaving us dry for the evening.

Periods of rain will be around over the weekend but we’re looking at a lot of dry time too. Temperatures will remain well-below average on into the start of next week.