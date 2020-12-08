The battle for more funding between the City and the Coroner’s Office

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office says it needs more funding to do its job. The coroner has been pushing for additional dollars for years, but now with COVID-19 and the increased number of homicide investigations, the staff is overwhelmed.

“So essentially what we’re dealing with is unprecedented numbers in 2020,” said Chief Deputy Coroner, Alfarena McGinty.

The coroner’s office is at wits end just trying to keep up while experiencing a 15 to 20 percent increase in death investigations due to a record number of homicides and new COVID deaths.

“We’re looking at going from 1500 to over 2000 death investigations that are coming through this office just this year through November 30th,” said McGinty.

In 2019 there took on 1, 860 cases from January to November 30th. During that same period this year, they’ve taken on 2,372 cases. McGinty says an increased budget can allow for more staffing, but that’s just the first issue.

“We were already short staffed, so we did not have enough staff to do the number of cases that we have typically been doing over the last five years,” said McGinty.

The second issue is they no longer have enough space to store decedents which is why they are refrigerator unit stored near the alleyway.

“We cannot store all of the decedents that are coming to our office every day. We are not able to do that because we don’t have the space,” said McGinty.

On top of that they say their facility is inadequate. They recently had a homicide victim who tested positive for COVID and we’re required to use a lab at Indiana University to prevent the spread of the virus in their own facility.

“We don’t have the type of facility that we need to perform autopsies on COVID or any communicable related disease case. Because of the risk of infection and the way in which those autopsies have to be performed under negative air pressure :34 to prevent the spread into the air,” said McGinty.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office says an increased budget can help in three areas. Additional staffing, more space to store bodies, and a facility that allows them to conduct investigations to accreditation standards and with the safety of their staff in mind.

“The Marion County Coroner’s Office has an epic job to do for the city of Indianapolis and Marion County and I respect greatly the work that they do. Especially through the pandemic these are incredibly challenging times,” said City Controller, Ken Clark.

Clark has been working hand and hand with the Coroner’s office so they can perform to the best of their abilities. This year they we’re given access to half of a million dollars in additional federal funds.

“To make sure that they had everything they need from PPE to additional warehouse storage and anything else at their facility that they may need. We made sure that they had that.” Said Clark.

In addition, the coroners’ 2020 budget grew by 19 percent and by 11 percent in 2021. Making it the largest percentage increase of any other agency in the city.

All in all, the coroner’s office says more money can help them achieve their overall goal in providing closure to families.

“The families need answers, bottom line. And if we don’t have the staff that can produce the work and give them the end result of causes and manners of death. We can’t provide that information to families who are already suffering. Whether it’s from COVID, homicides, suicides, or drug overdose deaths. Across the board we have to able to provide that information in a timely manner,” said McGinty.

The city controller says he’s created a working relationship with the coroner’s office and will continue to assist them when it comes to increasing revenue over the next few years.