That warmest day of the year so far and a chance for severe storms on Saturday

A storm system is approaching the state and will bring more rain and thunderstorms. Our first wave will move in overnight through early Saturday morning. We’ll have a chance for strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon into the evening. Large hail and 50-60 mph wind gusts will be likely. Parts of the state are under a Flash Flood Watch and that watch may be extended farther south to include central Indiana this weekend as 1-2″ is forecast through Sunday morning.

Highs will be in the 70s Saturday before the cold front moves across the state and brings an end to the rain on Sunday. Temperatures will fall during the day and the second-half of the weekend will be much cooler.

Northern Indiana is under a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday morning.

We’ll have a risk for severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Scattered strong storms will bring heavy rain Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday evening.

The heaviest rain will fall over the northern part of the state this weekend.