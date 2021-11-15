Thanksgiving would be better with a pie-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup (if you could actually get one)

A giant Reese’s Cup sure sounds like a great idea for a Thanksgiving dessert—but you’re already out of luck if you want to buy one.

The Hershey Company revealed its new Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie—the largest Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup it’s ever made available for sale.

Just look at the thing—9 inches in diameter with a weight of 3.25 pounds! It’s a Reese’s Cup so big that you have to cut it into pie slices (that’s what most civilized hosts would do, anyway).

But you can’t get one of these indulgent pies anymore. Only 3,000 were made available (for $44.99 each), and they’re already sold out.

“We apologize, due to high demand this product is sold out. Please try our 1 lb of REESE’S Cups instead!” read the message on the product page, as if a pound of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is an adequate replacement for 3.25 pounds of peanut butter-and-chocolate bliss on Thanksgiving.