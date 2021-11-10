Thanksgiving in a pint: Ice cream company releases full course meal series (including turkey!)

The Thanksgiving meal is easily the most anticipated dining event of the year for many Americans.

The feast can encompass a multitude of flavors and textures like the moistness of a briny turkey or the rich silkiness in a slice of pumpkin pie.

But if you’re someone who really, really likes the smooth creaminess of ice cream, Oregon-based Salt & Straw invites you to have your entire Thanksgiving meal in a bowl.

It’s offering what it’s calling a Friendsgiving feast with five different flavored pints:

Parker House Rolls w/ Salted Buttercream

Candied Walnut Cheesecake

Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce

Sweet Potato Pie w/ Double Baked Almond Streusel

Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie (v)⁠

Salt & Straw describes the process behind the most unusual option, the caramelized turkey and cranberry sauce flavor:

“We roast turkey bacon from our friends at Diestel Farms to crispy perfection before tucking it into a savory, buttery brittle with thyme and freshly ground cubeb pepper. The bacon imparts a deliciously smoky, salty flavor that joins our housemade cranberry sauce—sweet and jammy, with a pleasant tartness to cut through the sides of savory.”

The pints of ice cream can be bought in Salt & Straw’s online store and shipped through Thanksgiving for $65 plus shipping.