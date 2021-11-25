Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on the near northeast side Thanksgiving Day, and found one person injured.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. from the 2400 block of Martin Luther Lane. That’s near the intersection of 25th Street and Keystone Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and police say they are in critical condition.

No other details were given about the victim or the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

