Texas rapper Sad Frosty dies at 24

INDIANAPOLIS — Born and raised Houston rapper, Sad Frosty, was confirmed dead on Sunday by a post on his official Instagram account.

Sad Frosty was only 24 when he died. The cause of his death is currently not being disclosed to the public.

Frosty has previously collaborated with fellow hip-hop artist DC the Don on a single called “Beavis and Butthead” which currently has almost 1.5 million views on YouTube.

“Rip Bro smh,” said bereaved Florida rapper DJ Scheme on Instagram, while Oklahoma influencer and rapper B. Lou added, “LOVE YOU DAWG RIP FLY HIGH.”