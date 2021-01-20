Texas man threatened to shoot his children if they turned him in for Capitol riots, documents say

WASHINGTON (KDAF) – A North Texas man arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 threatened to shoot his children if they turned him in, according to recently released federal court documents.

Guy Reffitt has been charged with obstruction of justice and knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority.

In an arrest warrant, an FBI agent described that Reffitt is a militia member who traveled from Wylie, a Dallas suburb, to Washington to “protect his country.” He took a Smith & Wesson pistol with him, but he claims to have disassembled it to be in compliance with Washington D.C. gun laws.

Reffitt’s son told the agent that his dad said he had gone to the Capitol wearing a GoPro camera attached to a helmet. He also threatened to shoot his son and daughter if they turned him into the police, according to documents.

“If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors… traitors get shot,” said Guy Reffitt, according to a Department Of Justice arrest warrant.

The warrant also details that Reffitt told his daughter that he would put a bullet through her phone if she posted to social media about his comments.

His wife spoke to him after he made the threats to his children and he expressed no remorse, according to the documents. Reffitt said, in effect, that “he was trying to protect the family, and if someone was a traitor then that’s what’s going to happen,” the documents stated.

The warrant includes footage from Fox News and Reuters that captured Reffitt wearing a black helmet with a tactical vest. He appeared to be flushing his eyes out with water.

Reffitt told FBI agents that he was at the Capitol but did not go inside.