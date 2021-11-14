Texas hospital bans doctor for spreading ‘misinformation’ about Coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Tx. (CNN) — Dr. Mary Bowden, Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor at Houston Methodist Hospital, posted “harmful” and “dangerous misinformation” on her social media about Covid-19 and its treatments and in result, was suspended.

Houston Methodist released this statement Friday on their Twitter account.

Dr. Bowden’s series of tweets show her expressing her political opinion praising ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. A drug that the CDC has cautioned people against using to treat COVID-19.

Bowden herself is vaccinated, as per mandate of Houston Methodist and has never admitted anyone into the hospital for Covid-19.

She is not “anti-vaccine” but believes that “everyone should have a choice”.

Bowden’s attorney Steven Mitby said that Bowden has treated “more than 2,000 patients with Covid-19″ at her private practice and that none of them have ended up in the hospital.”

“Her early treatment methods work and are saving lives,” he added.

You can read Dr. Bowden’s tweets here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Veterans Day

More Veterans Voices

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

CBS4 Digital Exclusives

More CBS4 Digital Exclusives

Latest News

More News