Terre Haute’s Larry Bird museum targets 2023 opening

Indiana State star Larry Bird makes his way through the crowd of players and fans getting congratulations after his team defeated Arkansas, 73-71, to win the NCAA Midwest Regional tourney crown in Cincinnati, March 17, 1979. Bird had 31 points the Sycamores kept their unbeaten streak going. (AP Photo/BH)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Organizers of a planned museum about basketball great Larry Bird in Terre Haute have pushed back its expected opening until 2023.

The museum will be part of the new Terre Haute Convention Center that is scheduled for a March 2022 opening. The museum section, however, is awaiting decisions about what memorabilia will be available.

Museum planner Gerard Hilferty said the museum opening is “going to be about a year behind” the convention center’s completion.

Bird was a star at Indiana State before his Hall of Fame career with the Boston Celtics.