TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local man was arrested early on Labor Day morning after leading officers on a short chase in a stolen UTV.

According to a release from Terre Haute Police Department Sgt. Justin Sears, Zachary Herman, 31, of Terre Haute was initially pulled over around 4:30 a.m. after officers noted multiple violations including speeding and not using headlights.

Herman was driving a side-by-side UTV and complied with officers during the traffic stop until Herman was asked to step out of the vehicle. Herman then fled the scene resulting in a pursuit that took place on the east side of the city, mostly along Fruitrdsige Ave. before Herman ran from the vehicle on foot, entering a cornfield near Riley and Moyer Roads.

THPD then brought in K-9 units to track Herman, who exited the cornfield and surrendered to the officers. Officers discovered the UTV Herman was driving was stolen from Terre Haute in January 2001.

Herman was arrested for the following:

Resisting law enforcement

Possession of a stolen vehicle