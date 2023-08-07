TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A man was arrested Saturday night following a stabbing in Terre Haute.

According to a Facebook post from the Terre Haute Police Department, officers responded to a call at a residence near N. 25th Street and Locust Street shortly after 11 p.m. When police arrived, 67-year-old Michael Shelby was armed with a knife and refusing orders from authorities. Officers continued to speak with him until he dropped the knife and was taken into custody. He has been charged with felony battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is not known at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.