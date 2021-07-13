Terre Haute community lays fallen officer to rest with funeral and procession

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Terre Haute community on Tuesday said goodbye to Officer Greg Ferency, who was shot and killed last week outside of his police station.

“They talk about the thin, blue line, seems like it gets thinner every day,” remarked Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett during Tuesday’s funeral service for Officer Ferency.

The detective worked with the Terre Haute Police Department as well as with the Federal Bureau of Investigations as a task force officer. During his funeral service, speakers from both agencies came forward to pay their respects to a man they called a secret genius.

“Likely smartest person in most rooms he went in, and while he could be arrogant, he had no use for that emotion,” said Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen. “He would just as soon make you laugh.”

Friends and colleagues describe Ferency as someone who always made you feel like a friend. It was only fitting that those same loved ones lined the streets of Terre Haute as Officer Ferency took one last trip through the city he swore to protect to his final days.

His procession began at the Hulman Center, where the funeral was held, before making its way to the Terre Haute police station. It was there that he received his final 10-42 call before the caravan continued to Calgary Cemetery, where he was laid to rest.