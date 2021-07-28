Tennessee man arrested in Columbus after police discover stolen calculators

Photo of the alleged stolen merchandise courtesy of the Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Ind.– A Tennessee man was arrested in Columbus Saturday evening after officers discovered thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise, including calculators and vitamins.

Officers were called to the Walmart located at 735 Whitfield Drive in Columbus around 4:45 p.m. on a report of a suspected shoplifting incident. The officers met with store security and then confronted the suspect, 51-year-old Gregg Lestingi of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Police say Lestingi reportedly put several scientific calculators inside a mailbox and then used the self-checkout lane to only purchase the mailbox.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot and discovered more allegedly-stolen merchandise inside. Several more calculators were found, as well as over-the-counter medical supplements. Police believe Lestingi was planning to sell the stolen items on the internet.

The recovered property was said to be worth about $8,500.

Lestingi was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.