Tennessee family recounts basement filling with smell of gas amid tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A common story from the tornadoes is how quickly they moved. A family in East Nashville had minutes to hide, then, their safe space filled with the smell of gas.

“Tusanga… means in selfless service to community.”

Quite appropriate for today with so many in need.

“This sanctuary, this music monastery will be rebuilt… even better and stronger than before.”

Chrissy Kirkwood lives and works on Ramsey Street.

“There’s glass and nails and screws.”

Pieces of what was and reminders of Tuesday morning.

“This time it was…different…it was bad.”

Her family bolting from their bed to the basement with time ticking.

“We got down there about five minutes before it hit, we heard noises upstairs and we didn’t know but we felt the energy of it.”

Followed by the smell of gas.

“When the tornado came through, it ripped the gas line off the HVAC.”

Pumping the fumes into their hideaway.

“We had to open the windows in the basement!”

The view outside was just as scary. A tiny house tossed across their backyard. The tornado’s path demolishing a large tree.

“It’s now just full of debris, it’s going to take tedious effort.”

Selfless service to put it all back together.