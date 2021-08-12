Teenager shot through Steak ‘n Shake drive-through window on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is recovering after being shot while inside a Steak ‘n Shake on Indy’s east side Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at a Steak ‘n Shake located near E 25th Street and N Post Road.

A shooter outside the business shot the victim through the drive-through window as he was inside. Police tell us the victim is reportedly an employee of the restaurant but was not on the clock at the time of the shooting. The teenager was rushed to Riley Hospital for treatment.

Police are working with a regional manager of the restaurant to get any surveillance footage to assist in the investigation. Police did not immediately have any suspect or vehicle description.