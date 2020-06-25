Tenants and landlords react to eviction moratorium extension

MARION COUNTY- It seems renters and landlords alike are in favor of the state’s plan to launch a rental assistance program, but the pandemic has been hard on both groups.

“We landlords and we investors agree when we got started in this to play be a certain set of rules and when a moratorium is implemented or extended those rules are changing,” Mainstay Property Group Owner Evan Manship said.

When COVID-19 hit it forced millions to lose their jobs and worry about paying rent.

Since then, there have been several orders put in place to protect Hoosier tenants.

However, landlords say they haven’t gotten the same support.

Evan Manship has about two dozen residential units he rents out and thankfully they haven’t had any tenants not pay rent.

In fact, Mainstay Property Group has no consumer debt, so they were able to waive one month of rent for their tenants during this pandemic.

It’s not the same for other landlords he knows.

“When a tenant has an obligation to pay rent to a landlord 9 times out of 10 that landlord has an obligation to pay the bank,” Manship said.

When it comes to renters like Roger Graves the eviction moratorium has been extremely helpful during the pandemic.

“I told them I was going to be late to please understand this time was going to be for real and no answer for anybody,” Graves explained.

Graves lives at Windhorst Mobile Home Park and has been laid off 4 jobs during this pandemic and paying his rent has been tough.

When he finally got a hold of the property manager, she told him what the owner said.

“She goes she just wants us to hold back and let them sweat it off and see how much money they can come up with,” Graves said.

Graves wishes there would be more communication because he’s scared of piling on late fees since he can’t afford the $600.00 a month.

Graves and Manship think extending the eviction moratorium and adding a rental assistance program is a great idea.

However, landlords want to know it won’t continue forever.

“Higher rents, multiple months in security deposits, you name it. It will be just different ways the investor can protect themselves,” Manship said.

We reached out to the owner of the mobile home park where Graves live for a response and we have not heard back.

If you need help with rent the state program starts next month and Marion County has its own rental assistance program.

