Indianapolis has had high temperatures above average for 11 of the first 14 days of November. A wind shift out of the southwest Wednesday will send temperatures to milder levels for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s will be 15° above average for this time of year.

Not only has the month been mild but it has been dry as well. Indianapolis has only had .16″ of an inch of rain so far this month. A large portion of the state is under Moderate Drought conditions. The seasonal precipitation departure from normal is running between 3″ and 6″ below average for this time of year. 18 counties in the state have issued burn bans as of Tuesday afternoon.

Rain is in the forecast but we have to wait until Friday to get it. A cold front will bring us rain ahead of its arrival. Scattered showers will move through the state Friday morning through the afternoon before clearing out Friday evening. Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely. The cold front passing on Friday will send temperatures back down to more seasonal levels for the Saturday and Sunday. Expect clear skies this weekend with highs near 50° and lows near freezing.

