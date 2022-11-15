For the month of November Indianapolis averages .8″ of snow, and the record 2.7″ we received this past Saturday has us well above average for the season. Our cloudy weather pattern will stick around and give us a daily chance for flurries and snow showers Wednesday and Thursday but no accumulation is expected. Another cold front will move across the state Friday and give us a better chance for light snow.

The average high temperature this time of year is 52 degrees. For Wednesday and Thursday high temperatures will be in the 30s and lows in the 20s. It will be colder Friday with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.

Our weather will improve this weekend. Sunny skies will return, but temperatures will stay well below average. Temperatures will warm up next week with highs in the 40s by Monday and in the 50s by midweek.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with flurries.

Wednesday will be a cold way with gusty winds.

The month started mild, but this will be a very cold week.