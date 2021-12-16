Temperatures tumble this afternoon, more rain chances on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off in the 60s this morning, close to record highs, but just a few degrees shy. Temperatures will tumble after a cold front pushes out this afternoon.

As we head into the evening, temperatures will fall in the 40s and eventually the 30s overnight tonight with clearing skies.

We start off Friday with clear skies and increasing clouds during the afternoon ahead of our next rain chances. Showers will move in Friday evening. Temperatures will top off in the 40s. Overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

This weekend will start off with scattered showers and 40s for the day on Saturday. 30s but more sunshine can be expected for Sunday.

Early next week will be dry and seasonal with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.