Temperatures Thursday morning dropped to the coolest they’ve been since late March. Indianapolis hit 28° under clear skies while some outlying areas dropped to the mid and lower 20s. However, our winds have shifted out of the southwest. Therefore, our temperatures will warm quickly now that the sun has come up. Indianapolis hit a high temperatures of 52° on Wednesday. Today, we will see highs in the upper 50s. That’s still ~5° below average but an improvement over the past few afternoons.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for central Indiana that will be in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday. Low humidity combined with dry, windy conditions will lead to a higher fire danger. Any fires that develop will spread quickly and outdoor burning is not recommended. Our weather conditions these next several afternoons may warrant additional Red Flag Warnings to be issued in the coming days.

Get ready for some very mild weather across central Indiana. Friday afternoon will bring above average temperatures in the low 70s to the area. By the weekend, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. That’s ~15° above average! A change comes early next week when much needed rain arrives to the area. The cold front associated with this system will send temperatures back to more seasonal levels by mid next week.