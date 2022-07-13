The seasonal rainfall deficit for Indianapolis is now almost five inches below average and moderate drought has spread across most of the state. A year to year comparison of crop conditions shows that corn and soybeans not fairing as well and they were at this time last year due to our lack of precipitation.

A cold front moved across central Indiana Wednesday. We didn’t get any rain although this will reinforce the drier air and keep temperatures and humidity comfortable overnight. We’ll stay sunny and dry Thursday with highs in the 80s.

Another cold front will move across the state Friday and will bring a very small chance for rain. We’ll stay warm and dry Saturday before a daily chance for rain moves in. A stronger area of low pressure will bring scattered thunderstorms Sunday. Our weather will stay unsettled with a daily chance for rain Monday and Tuesday. As of this writing, long range computer models are forecasting up to an inch and a half of rain by Tuesday afternoon. I’ll be watching this carefully through the weekend. Let’s hope this forecast verifies.

