After two days with highs in the low 80s a warm up is on the way to central Indiana. Wednesday will start cool, and sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid-80s in the afternoon. The warm up continues Thursday with highs near 90°, along with higher humidity. A weak cold front approaches Thursday night and a few isolated showers will be possible. Widely scattered rain chances continue into Friday. The day won’t be a washout but a few showers could impact any Friday night plans, including high school football. Expect a dry Saturday with a chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday.

This has been a warm, dry summer with 20, 90° days and about half of our average summer rainfall. In the seven day forecast we will see a couple of 90° days and more chances for rain. Our outlook for precipitation over the forecast period is only indicating a three-quarters of an inch of rain at the most. 18 counties across north central Indiana are still in the first stage of drought and we need much more than that.

As days grow shorter in August, average temperatures begin to fall.

Recent rainfall has lessened Indiana’s drought and improved crop conditions.

Temperatures and humidity will rise this week.