We made it to Friday and our temperatures have rebounded back to near seasonal levels. We’re starting off with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s across central Indiana. We turn breezy again this afternoon with winds gusting between 20 mph – 30 mph. Temperatures will peak near 60° Friday, which isn’t too far from our average high of 58° for this time of year.

If you’re heading to Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight to cheer on our Pacers as they take on the Cavaliers, it will be breezy, cloudy and dry. Temperatures will be in the low to 50s from tip-off to the end of game.

We have minor rain chances this weekend. A few isolated, light showers are possible early Saturday. However, most will be completely dry this weekend. Overall, it will be a milder weekend for this time of year with temperatures in the low and mid 60s.