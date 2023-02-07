We are much milder Tuesday morning compared to where we were Monday. We’re starting the day off with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. A warm front is lifting across the state and the rest of us will rise to the mid 50s on breezy southwest winds today.

Limited showers today

We will have a lot of dry time today but rain chances too. Widely scattered showers will develop ahead of a cold front later today. Most favorable timing to see rain will be in the late morning and early afternoon hours. By the late afternoon, the location of rain chances will be shifted to our far southern counties while the rest of us remain dry for the evening.

Colder tonight

The passing cold front will send temperatures to much colder levels tonight. We’ll start Wednesday morning off in the lower 30s. Yes, this is colder than where we are Tuesday morning but these temperatures are still above average. Morning low temperatures this time of year average in the mid 20s.

Wetter mid-week before temperatures drop

After many dry hours on Wednesday, a bigger push of rain will arrive in the evening. Plan on a soggy Wednesday night and a very wet start to our Thursday. You may even be woken up by a few rumbles of thunder late Wednesday/early Thursday. The unsettled pattern continues to close out the week and we’ll even snap our streak of this spring-like weather. We’re much colder Friday and Saturday but a new warm front will send temperatures back above average as we get into the second half of the weekend.