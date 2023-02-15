INDIANAPOLIS — Two teens face charges after state police say they lead troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle with multiple weapons inside.

The Indiana State Police said the chase started after troopers spotted a stolen black Hyundai Sonata and tried to pull it over. The driver lead troopers on a chase on city streets before getting on I-465 southbound.

The driver tried to exit at the Brookeville Road exit but lost control. State police say the vehicle went airborne before crashing into a wooded area along the highway.

A pilot in a state police helicopter saw two people get out of the car and run away. The pilot directed troopers to the teens, who were apprehended a short time later.

State police say inside the vehicle, troopers found a loaded revolver was found with the hammer cocked laying on the back floorboard. Also in the vehicle were a loaded shotgun under the driver’s seat, a backpack containing several types of ammunition, four more firearms and a projectile launcher that can attach to a rifle.

Photo//Indiana State Police

The 17-year-old driver was preliminarily charged with auto theft, possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement and minor in possession of a firearm.

The 14-year-old passenger was recently reported as a runaway. They were preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement.

Both teenagers were being held Tuesday in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.