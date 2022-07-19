GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives with the Greenfield Police Department are investigating two 14-year-olds in connection with a social media threat posted July 18, and one of them has now been detained with charges pending.

Greenfield officials were contacted Monday by the FBI about the threat, which federal investigators said was posted to a social media platform early that morning.

Specific details of the threat were limited, with authorities only saying that the threat was very specific in nature and referenced a Greenfield-Central elementary school.

Detectives identified two male 14-year-olds who were involved and brought them in for questioning. One of the teens has been detained for his role in the threat with criminal charges pending.

Greenfield police said the Hancock County Prosecutors Office will determine what charges will be filed, based on probable cause, for both juveniles.

Police are also working with Greenfield-Central Schools to ensure safety and security in the district. School Resource Officers will be in the schools daily.

The Greenfield Police Department also said this incident serves as a reminder to parents about being aware of their child’s activity online and who they are communicating with.

They reminded them that any post on social media platforms can be captured, saved and easily reposted.

According to a statement about the online threat, the Greenfield Police Department and the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation take all threats to the safety and security of staff and students very seriously.

If you come across a threatening post online, contact your local police as soon as possible or call 911.