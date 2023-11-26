HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of County Road 300 North and County Road 100 West at approximately 2:40 p.m. on a report of a crash.

Per HCSD officials, the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team also responded to the scene because of the severity of the crash.

After an investigation, police determined a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on CR 300 N toward Indianapolis. Investigators believe the vehicle hydroplaned and ran off the roadway.

The male driver of the truck, later identified as 18-year-old Cody Mastin of Greenfield, Indiana, over-corrected his steering after hydroplaning, leading the truck to strike two trees before coming to rest.

HCSD reported that Mastin is a resident of Greenfield and a recent Greenfield Central High School graduate. Deputies indicated Mastin is attending an “out-of-town” college.

Mastin was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle’s passenger was 17-year-old Lindsay Locker, who HCSD reported was a resident of Knightstown and an Eastern Hancock High School student. According to a press release, Locker was due to graduate this year.

Locker was pronounced dead at the scene.

HCSD informed both schools of the crash. Deputies have indicated that neither Mastin nor Locker were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

“HCSD’s thoughts are with the families,” deputies wrote in a prepared statement. “We remind all drivers to wear seatbelts and slow down during rain or slick conditions.”