ANDERSON, Ind. — A 16-year-old boy has turned himself in to Anderson police in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Andon Oliver.

Oliver was shot Sunday night in the 900 block of Sun Valley Drive on the city’s southwest side.

The teen was found inside inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital.

Anderson police say the 16-year-old suspect turned himself in Tuesday night. He was arrested without incident.