Teen rescued after watercraft explodes in southern Indiana

(Photo Courtesy of DNR)

LYNNVILLE, Ind. – A 16-year-old girl was injured in a watercraft explosion this week in southern Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the 16-year-old was on a personal watercraft when it exploded Tuesday morning at Lynnville Park.

The blast ejected the teen into the water.

A witness, 19-year-old Harrison Raisor, saw the explosion and pulled the 16-year-old out of the water.

The girl, who was wearing a life jacket at the time, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville to be treated for severe back injuries.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

