ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are investigating a shooting at a city park that left a 13-year-old injured Monday evening.

Police say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. when they received multiple calls of shots fired at May Park, 743 West 10th Street. Officers located a boy with an apparent gunshot wound in the upper leg.

The teen was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are investigating several possible leads in the case, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755.