HERITAGE LAKE, Ind. — A teenager had died after drowning in Heritage Lake on Fourth of July afternoon, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say the teen was swimming off a dock on the lake before undetermined circumstances led to the drowning.

The victim was only 15 years old.

Police say CPR was applied on the teen for 30 minutes after he was recovered from the lake, but unfortunately the teen did not survive.

No other details have been released at this time.