Teen boy killed in shooting near downtown Indy canal, IMPD says

Photo from shooting near downtown Indy canal on June 29, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

INDIANAPOLIS – Police say a teen boy died after a shooting early Monday morning near the Canal Walk in downtown Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Ellsworth Street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young said they were dispatched to the area on a report of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

Just before 5 a.m., IMPD confirmed the boy died at the hospital

Young said police are interviewing multiple witnesses at the scene.

“We’re separating witness, gathering those facts and circumstances of a case like this. We’ve transported witnesses down to our office to ascertain exactly what happened,” Young said.

Young said this shooting was the second time they responded to an incident near the canal overnight.

“We do know there was a group of juveniles here this morning, and like I said our officers were already here earlier on previous runs too,” Young said.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident. They ask if you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 217-262-TIPS.

Photo from shooting near downtown Indy canal on June 29, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting near downtown Indy canal on June 29, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting near downtown Indy canal on June 29, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting near downtown Indy canal on June 29, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting near downtown Indy canal on June 29, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting near downtown Indy canal on June 29, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting near downtown Indy canal on June 29, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting near downtown Indy canal on June 29, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

Photo from shooting near downtown Indy canal on June 29, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

